Car club teams up with Wisbech cinema for Fast and Furious rally

A Wisbech cinema hosted a car rally to coincide with the release of the latest chapter of the Fast and Furious film franchise.

More than 50 vehicles were displayed during the event at the Light cinema on Saturday, which was organised by the Cambridgeshire Modified Motors Owners’ Club.

Car ralley outside The Light in Wisbech to coincide with the launch of Fast and Furious 8

Stuart Coleman, from the club, said the rally had been organised in tribute to one of the stars of the franchise, Paul Walker, who died in 2013.

He said: “He was a big part of the films and we wanted to do something to show what he meant to us.”

The event was organised following discussions with cinema bosses and included a host of vehicles, ranging from 1950s American cars to a Porsche and many more everyday vehicles.

And Mr Coleman said the club would consider holding a similar event in the future.

He said: “Everyone I spoke to loved it. I saw lots of families taking photos.

“Everyone seemed to be really enjoying it and we’ll try to do it again.”