Firefighters have dealt with separate car blazes in Long Sutton and Wyberton within the last 24 hours.

A crew from Long Sutton was called to a car that was alight in Park Lane just before 1am this morning (Monday).

Two water hose reels were used to put out the fire.

It followed a car fire in West End Road, Wyberton, shortly before 4.40pm on Sunday.

The fire was put out by firefighters from Boston with a water hose reel.