CCTV showed husband shooting wife dead at Magdalen home, inquest told

CCTV footage captured the moment in which a man shot his wife dead at their West Norfolk home, before going outside where his body was later found.

Allison Muncaster, 48, was fatally shot in the head by her husband, Stephen, at their home in Stow Road, Magdalen, shortly after midnight on July 12 last year.

His body was subsequently found outside the property with a shotgun by his side.

During an inquest held in Norwich this morning, Norfolk coroner Jacqueline Lake recorded a verdict of unlawful killing in relation to Mrs Muncaster. Mr Muncaster’s inquest was adjourned until April.

She offered her condolences to members of Mrs Muncaster’s family who were present in court, and her daughter, who was represented by a lawyer.

The court earlier heard that CCTV cameras installed inside the property had recorded the moments which led up to Mrs Muncaster’s death.

Retired detective constable Jeremy Pitt, a case officer in the police investigation into the deaths, said both Mr and Mrs Muncaster had been upset in the minutes leading up to the shooting.

He told the hearing that, at around 11.55pm, Mr Muncaster, who was 47, went to the bedroom to fetch the gun, which he had hidden under the bed earlier in the evening.

He then returned to the lounge and stood in the doorway before aiming the weapon at his wife.

Mrs Muncaster, who had been sitting in a second lounge, adjacent to the kitchen, where her body was found, tried to run away before she was shot.

Mr Pitt said: “Stephen fired the gun at Allison, who was immediately fatally wounded.

“Stephen then goes out of the front door, carrying the gun with him.”

A post-mortem examination showed Mrs Muncaster died from a shot which caused an entry wound to her cheek.

Pathologist Dr Benjamin Swift said the shot was likely to have been fired from close range and would have rendered Mrs Muncaster immediately unconscious before killling her shortly afterwards.

In response to questions from Mrs Lake, Mr Pitt said no domestic incidents involving the couple had been reported to police.

He added that Mr Muncaster had held a valid firearms and shotgun certificate at the time of the incident.

In a statement that was read to the court, paramedic Michael Heppell, who found the couple’s bodies, said he had found Mr Muncaster’s body outside the property, with the gun at his right side.

He then discovered Mrs Muncaster’s remains inside. Two dogs were stood near her.

During a separate hearing into Stephen Muncaster’s death, Mrs Lake said she understood further reviews were being undertaken into the case. His inquest was adjourned until April 7.