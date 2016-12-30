Celebrating community champions for Pride in Fenland

It’s that time of year again when Fenland folk can celebrate the achievements of truly remarkable people who make our community a better place to live.

Today we launch the tenth annual Pride in Fenland Awards, which recognise the unsung heroes among us who make a difference to the lives of others every day.

The Fenland Citizen and Fenland District Council have been saluting our community champions since 2007.

And now is the time to nominate the men, women, children and community groups who work tirelessly for others, and give them the pat on the back they truly deserve.

In launching the 2017 awards, Coun Mike Cornwell, the council’s Cabinet member responsible for communities, said the tenth anniversary of the Pride in Fenland Awards was the perfect time to honour the voluntary work of local residents.

He said: “The awards celebrate the shining examples of community spirit at its best.

“The inaugural awards were held in 2007 when it became increasingly apparent that there were many unsung heroes in Fenland who selflessly help others with little recognition.

“This year we are proud to say we are celebrating our tenth anniversary in partnership with the Fenland Citizen and are delighted to be able to highlight such positive community achievements.”

This year the awards are split into four categories:

• Good neighbour

• Group, club, organisation or charity benefitting the community

• Volunteer in the community

• Young person (carer or community volunteer)

Mark Leslie, editor of the Fenland Citizen, said he was proud to once again be involved in the awards.

He said: “This paper has been part of the Pride in Fenland Awards since they began in 2007, so this is the tenth anniversary for both of us. And what a decade it has been!

“There can be fewer more caring communities than Fenland anywhere in Britain. I have been immensely impressed by the calibre of both nominees and winners. And the awards night is firmly marked as one of the highlights of the year.

“Once again I am proud to be involved with Pride.”

Nominations can be made by filling in the form opposite and sending it to: Fenland Citizen, Limes House, Purfleet Street, Kings Lynn, PE30 1HL.

You can also hand the form into the Fenland@your service shops and Community Hubs, or Fenland Hall, CountyRoad, March, PE15 8NQ.

Nominations can also be made through the Fenland Council website – just type ‘Pride in Fenland’ into the search box.