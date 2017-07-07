Centre’s Kids Club ‘will help stop tantrums’

A Wisbech shopping centre is launching a Kids Club in a bid to help families enjoy their experience.

Managers of the Horsefair have teamed up with a leading child psychologist to develop the scheme, which is part of a wider strategy being implemented this summer.

Centre manager Dave King said: “Most of us have experienced our own kids having a meltdown or felt the pain of other parents struggle to keep their toddler happy while shopping.

“Our Kids Club will offer free events for children throughout the year, special offers for parents who sign up, and a ‘child safe’ scheme giving parents piece of mind when out shopping.

“Based on our research we believe this will help keep children amused and incentives good behaviour meaning happy families all round.”

The centre, along with other sites operated by its owner NewRiver, is working with psychologist Dr Sam Wass, best known for her appearances on the Channel Four programme The Secret Life of Four Year Olds.

Figures released by the company suggest almost 40 per cent of parents have experienced their child having a tantrum while shopping.

And Dr Wass says that is because children are more affected by moving from a calm environment to a stressful one than adults are.

She said: “Shops tend to be full of unfamiliar people and can be an unpredictable experience. Children can feel they have no control over what happens next which can cause anxiety.”

The company says it will be training centre security personnel in “tantrum taming, as well as offering initiatives such as treasure trails, free play areas and children’s activities.