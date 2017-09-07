Charity offers blind and visually impaired people in Fenland a chance to get back in the saddle on a bicycle made for two

Blind and visually impaired people in Fenland will be able to enjoy cycle rides through a new tandem bike project.

Local charity Cam Sight have secured a Community Activity Grant from Sport England to set the project up and are now looking for volunteers to act as ‘pilots’ to help people with sight loss get back in the saddle.

Cam Sight have two tandem bikes available in the Chatteris area and will help blind and visually impaired riders use the tandems with the support of trained volunteer sighted pilots.

Dawn Preston, Cam Sight fenland manager, said: “If you were a keen cyclist and would like to get back in the saddle or would like to try tandem cycling, please get in touch. This project provides a great opportunity for regular, safe cycling for blind and visually impaired people.”

This project has been successfully delivered in Cambridge and Cam Sight are now rolling it out across Fenland.

The tandem cycling project will provide opportunities for blind and visually impaired people in North Cambridgeshire to improve their health, fitness and balance. The project will encourage familiarity and confidence with getting out and about and navigating the countryside. Not only will people gain increased health and physical fitness but they will also grow in confidence and self-esteem, enjoy the sense of achievement and the social interaction with volunteers and other visually impaired cyclists.

The charity are looking for cycling enthusiasts to get involved in the project. If you would like to volunteer to pilot a tandem or home and maintain a tandem bike, Cam Sight would like to hear from you.

To volunteer to help contact: Dawn on: 07535 634234 or email: dawn@camsight.org.uk