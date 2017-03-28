Charity Red Nose fun

Red was the dominant colour as schools and community groups across the Fenland area joined forces to raise funds for Comic Relief on Friday.

Obstacle courses and crazy hair were among the fundraising ideas at the Blackberry House day nursery in Wisbech.

A group spokesman said: “A massive well-done to the children and adults who made such great efforts for Comic Relief.

“Together we helped make a difference to the lives of Children living in poverty, with a total amount raised of £220.00.”

But it was the staff who were in the firing line at the Meadowgate School, where youngsters were able to splat them in return for donations.

Other activities included karaoke and face painting, which helped to raise £287.50 for the cause.

Top to Toe Red for Comic Relief at Upwell Academy

Elsewhere, pupils at the Upwell Academy kept their uniforms at home for the day and dressed top to to toe in red to help raise £146.15.

Principal Haidee Norman said: “This is a fantastic effort from the students; a big well done to all of them for making an effort to come in wearing their best red outfits.

“We raised a good amount of money for Comic Relief and had lots of fun in the process.”

Red Nose merchandise has also been on sale in the district’s Sainsbury’s stores.

March branch manager John Hunter said: “Our colleagues love getting involved with Red Nose Day fundraising.

“We’re all really proud to support such a great cause.”