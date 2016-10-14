Chatteris couple fined £1,280 for flytipping

A couple from Chatteris have become the latest people to be successfully prosecuted for fly tipping by Fenland Council.

A witness spotted Stevie and Emma Jackson dumping a television at Stocking Grove, Chatteris, in June 2015, and reported them to the authority.

They admitted the offence when they appeared at Peterborough Magistrates Court last month.

The couple, from Vincent Close, were ordered to pay £640 each in fines, compensation and costs.

It brings the number of successful flytipping prosecutions brought by the council in the last year to six. A further six people have been issued with £200 fixed penalty notices.

Cllr Peter Murphy, the council’s cabinet member responsible for the environment, said: “This again shows our determination to take action against flytippers.

“We will continue to prosecute people involved in the most serious cases. At the same time, taking people to court is costly and time-consuming, so in more minor cases issuing fixed penalty notices is a quicker and simpler alternative.

“We do need the public’s help with this. We urge anyone who sees any incidents to report them to us immediately and provide us with any information they can.”