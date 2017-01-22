Chatteris cueman Joe Perry loses out to record breaking O’Sullivan in Masters final

Fenland snooker star Joe Perry’s bid to win one of the sport’s biggest prizes has ended in defeat in the final of the Dafabet Masters tonight.

The Chatteris man lost 10-7 to Ronnie O’Sullivan at London’s Alexandra Palace, a result that gave O’Sullivan a record seventh win in the event.

The match began well for Joe, who led 4-1 during the afternoon session and missed the chance to go 5-1 up.

That proved a major turning point as O’Sullivan won seven frames in a row to lead 8-4 at the evening interval.

Although Joe then made a century, his fifth of the tournament, and a 92 break to reduce his arrears to 9-7, that run in the middle of the match gave him too much to do.

Speaking to BBC Sport shortly after the conclusion of the match, Joe, who collected a runners-up cheque of £90,000 admitted he had got “carried away” when he had the chance to open a four frame advantage.

But he added: “It’s given me a lot of belief to keep plugging away and hopefully win a big one.”

Meanwhile, O’Sullivan, who became the first player to lift the trophy named after the late Paul Hunter, who won the event three times in the early 2000s, said he “stole” the match.