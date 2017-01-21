Chatteris cueman Perry reaches Masters final after dramatic comeback

Fenland snooker star Joe Perry has reached the final of one of the sport’s most prestigious events, the Dafabet Masters, following a stunning fightback at Alexandra Palace tonight.

The Chatteris man won the last four frames to beat Barry Hawkins 6-5, having trailed 5-2 and come back from needing a snooker in the ninth frame to keep the match alive.

A 70 break in the decider, including a brilliant brown along the baulk cushion, saw him into Sunday’s showpiece.

He told BBC Sport: “I should never have had a chance and I thought ‘Right, if I get one chance I’m going to go for it.’”

And, with his father Peter in the crowd, he paid tribute to his family’s support throughout his 26-year career.

He said: “You do doubt yourself as a snooker player. Every time you hit a bit of bad form and lose some matches, you do doubt yourself and you need people around you to keep driving you one.”

Having already beaten former world champion Stuart Bingham and ex-Masters winner Ding Junhui, both 6-1, to get to this stage, Joe will now face defending champion Ronnie O’Sullivan in Sunday’s final, which is played over the best of 19 frames.