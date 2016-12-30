Chatteris estate agent puts its MIND to cause

Staff at a Fenland estate agents have given people with mental health problems a festive boost following a Christmas cake sale and raffle.

Kavanagh Hayes, based in Chatteris, held the event in aid of the MIND Cambridgeshire charity – and raised £256.20. Staff will be continuing to collect donations in charity pots until they are full, adding to the final total. Staff member Holly Jones thanked businesses that donated prizes for the raffle including The George Hotel in Chatteris,JSL Electrical, PCOK, Mortgage Force, Heritage 4x4, Cupboard Under The Stairs Jewellery, Tom Cave Photography, Marmont Canoe Trails, Willows Day Nursery, Thai Touch, Ramsey Golf Course, Wedding Hire Beauties and Doddington Fish Bar. • Pictured during the fundraiser are, from left, Patrick Kavanagh, Holly Jones, Carl Long and Alexandra Cooper.