Chatteris factory’s plea to solve First World War picture mystery

They served their country, played in their factory football team and all of their names were recorded for future generations to discover, except for one.

Bosses of a Fenland factory are now seeking the public’s help to identify an unknown member of its women’s football team from 1917.

As the First World War raged in Europe, the group were all employed at what is now the Stainless Metalcraft plant in Chatteris as armament workers, making vital munitions for the troops at the front.

But, while 10 of the 11 players’ names are recorded on the picture, one only has the surname Clark shown. The team, who are pictured wearing their factory uniforms, were Rose Smart, Grace Dring, Liz Starkey, Liz Stevenson, Gertie Stevenson, Florrie Watts, Alice Brown, Nell Munns, M Starkey, ? Clark and Emma Johnson

And the company, which released the picture to coincide with today’s Women in Engineering Day, says it wants to encourage more women into the industry.

Managing director Austen Adams said: “The role of women in engineering and we hope to encourage more women to join our ranks and pursue careers in engineering in the future.

“From shop floor workers, to managers and engineering buyers – there are roles to suit everyone and we welcome enquiries from anyone who may be interested in finding out more.

“We fully support women’s career progressions and professional development and I’m sure that in the future Metalcraft will see even more women in engineering roles.” Anyone who knows the identity of the unnamed woman in the picture is asked to contact Metalcraft on 01354 692391.