Chatteris groups honoured for Poppy Appeal support

Cadets and schoolchildren from Chatteris have been recognised for their support of the Royal British Legion’s annual Poppy Appeal and other military charities.

Presentations were made to representatives of the town’s Army Cadet Detachment and Cromwell Community College during a ceremony in Waterbeach on Saturday.

The presentations were made by Cambridgeshire’s Lord Lieutenant, Sir Hugh Duberly.

The detachment regularly holds collections during the Poppy Appeal and attends the town’s Remembrance commemorations.

Some members of the detachment are also youth members of the town’s Royal British Legion branch and have been involved with fundraising at various festivals and community activities.

The college has been affiliated with the Chatteris branch since 2008 and has always been heavily involved with raising funds for the Poppy Appeal. Standards for the branch and its women’s section are laid up in the college library.

The college also has its own roll of honour remembering former students killed in conflict, hosts its own annual remembrance service and supports two other military service charities, as well as the Poppy Appeal.

They are Afghanistan Heroes and Scotty’s Little Soldiers, which was set up in memory of former pupil Cpl Lee Scott, who was killed by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan in 2009.