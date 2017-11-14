Chatteris pays tribute to the town’s war heroes

Chatteris’ Remembrance Day commemorations not only included the annual parade but also later in the afternoon an ‘Everyman Remembered’ service.

Members of the Royal British Legion youth joined the parade which began at Furrowfields car park and marched through the town centre, watched by hundreds of people lining the streets, to the War Memorial where the salute was taken by Col Derek Bristow.

Chatteris Remembrance Parade

A total of 40 wreaths were laid by representatives from various organisations in the town with Parade Marshal, Major Norman Larke presiding over the ceremony.

The Act of Remembrance included a two minutes’ silence and afterwards there was a service at the parish church conducted by the Rev Canon Wendy Thomson.

The ‘Everyman Remembered’ service was in memory of George Hills who was killed hundred years ago on November 12 1917.

Next Saturday (November 25) from 10.30am to 4pm at Chatteris Working Mens’ Club there will be a chance to learn more about the First World War and what life was like in the trenches with a WWI living history day.

Chatteris Remembrance Parade

There will be displays of medical equipment in a mock WWI field hospital, and ‘nurses’ will be on hand to explain more about the treatment and evacuation of men from the trenches. There will be other activities including trying a slice of trench cake.

There will also be a chance to learn more about town hero George Clare who was awarded the Victory Cross for his bravery in WWI.

Chatteris Remembrance Parade

Chatteris Remembrance Parade

Chatteris Remembrance Parade

Chatteris Remembrance Parade

Chatteris Remembrance Parade

Chatteris Remembrance Parade

Chatteris Remembrance Parade