Chatteris pre-school hails ‘good’ Ofsted report

Staff and youngsters at a Chatteris pre-school group are celebrating following the publication of a “good” Ofsted report.

Inspectors have praised the Peter Pan Pre-School, which is based at the King Edward Centre, for its work to help children progress and the confidence of the youngsters in its care.

But it has also called for improved planning and professional development to enable the group to improve further.

However, the pre-school’s manager Amanda Holmes said: “I am really pleased with the outcome.

“Staff have worked extremely hard to achieve this result.”

The latest report, which shows no change in the pre-school’s rating from its previous inspection four years ago, follows a visit by Ofsted officials in March.

Inspector Veronica Sharpe said staff planned well for children to progress and “skilfully” incorporated concepts of number, size and quantity into sessions to help improve their mathematical skills.

She added: “Parents are enthusiastic about the pre-school. They praise the staff and appreciate the warm welcome they receive.

“Parents are well informed about their children’s development and receive helpful guidance on activities to do at home.

“Children are confident and well behaved. They share their activities well with others and develop good independence skills as they undertake practical tasks, such as tidying away their toys.”

To improve further, the report called for better planning of group activities to account for children’s different levels of concentration and stronger partnerships with other agencies to provide more consistent learning experiences.

It also suggested a greater focus on professional development for staff to further improve teaching provision.