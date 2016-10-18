Chatteris singer Madison bids for votes in national competition

A young singer from Chatteris needs your help to progress to the next stage of a national singing competition.

Madison Pauley, 11, overcame thousands of other young hopefuls to reach the regional final of Open Mic UK in London on Sunday.

But she now needs public support to reach the next stage of the competition.

Her mum Michelle said: “She was chosen for a place at Charthouse music in London by producer and songwriter Laurence Hobbs, who has worked with Sam Smith and Pixie Lott.

“To get through to the semi-final, she needs votes. It would be great, representing our local area, if she got through.

“They had over 10,000 people apply so she has done really well.”

To vote for Madison in the competition, text wildcard728 to 84222. Texts cost £1 and voting closes next Tuesday.