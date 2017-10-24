Chatteris Tennis Club serves up a day of family fun supported by GB Davis Cup stars to launch project

Chatteris Tennis Club has launched a major fundraising effort to improve facilities with the help of to GB Davis Cup tennis stars of the 1990s.

Danny Sapsford and Andrew Richardson, both GB Davis Cup Tennis Stars of the 1990s launched a major appeal for development funds at Chatteris Tennis Club, resulting in £2,200 being raised on the day.

Chatteris Tennis Club hosting former Davis Cup player Danny Sapsford

This money will go towards the club’s aim of raising £27,500 which will then enable them to seek match funding from the Lawn Tennis Association to convert their two limited seasonal use grass courts to all year round use hard courts, thus catering for the Club’s ever expanding membership.

Despite a rather blustery day, the day attracted a large supporting crowd including club members and their families, visitors from the community, plus the Chatteris mayor and local MP Steve Barclay.

The programme of events commenced with sponsored coaching sessions with the professionals, with Club members aged from 5-75 taking part. In the afternoon two exhibition matches took place where Danny and Andrew paired up with the club’s best doubles players, Simon Grainger and Andrew Fox, followed by a ‘Stars against Chatteris’ match, which saw many trick shots added along the way!

All day entertainment was provided with a ‘fastest serve’ competition, face painting, children’s mini-net tennis, tasty take away hot food, an ice cream van, homemade cake stalland a grand raffle which included over £600 worth of prizes, all donated by local companies.

Chatteris Tennis Club hosting former Davis Cup player Danny Sapsford

Commenting on the day, Simon Grainger, said: “We enjoyed an amazing day with Danny and Andrew who were great sports throughout the day. Such an event has really helped us to raise awareness of the Club’s need for additional funding to double our court availability. We are welcoming new members every week and we are desperate to provide the facilities to meet the demands for now, and the future generations of our community”.

Further fundraising events are being held at the Club, including a fun for all the family General Knowledge Quiz Night at the King Edward Centre, Chatteris on Friday November 3 at 7.30pm, participation in a sponsored ’24 Hour Tennisathon’ at the National Tennis Centre in February, and a sponsored Sky-Dive by club member, Dave Wing in the spring.

For further information on Chatteris Tennis Club, please visit www.chatteristennis.com or telephone 01354 695014.

Chatteris Tennis Club hosting former Davis Cup player Danny Sapsford