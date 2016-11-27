CHRISTMAS FOODBANK APPEAL 2016: No boundaries for despair at Christmas when families cry for help

ANGELS OF MERCY: Rita Gibbs and Jeanne Sibley at Agapecare Foodbank, Long Sutton. Photo by Angela Reeve.

Husband Philip and wife Claire, helped by children Daniel and Sophie, filled the family car with supplies from Agapecare Foodbank Long Sutton and took relief to people left homeless and helpless by the notorious 2015 Calder Valley Floods.

At the time, Philip said: “I have never seen anything like that in my life before, but the good Christian side of it is that we can help each other in times of need.”

Nearly a year on, Agapecare Foodbank Long Sutton volunteers are still finding that desperation and devastation are never more apparent and acute than at Christmas time.

Jeanne Sibley, development officer at Long Sutton Market House where the foodbank is based, said: “We’ve already had two anxious young families asking for help with Christmas this year which is very early, even for us.

“I also received a phone call from a family who had moved away from Long Sutton to a different area completely and are in trouble, needing help.

“The economic situation for many in this area, but also beyond it, isn’t good and people are already finding that they just don’t know how to keep their heads above water over the Christmas period.

“It shows just how desperate many families are when they want to give their kids so much, but have nothing to give.”

The Spalding Guardian’s sixth annual Christmas Foodbank Appeal totally relies on the generosity of readers to help people in South Holland, Sutterton and the Deepings who face a bleak and potentially starving December 25.

You can take donations of festive food to The Market House, Market Street, Long Sutton; The Lighthouse Church, Haverfield Road, Spalding; St Matthew’s Church, Sutton Bridge; All Saints’ Church, Holbeach, and St Mary’s Church, Sutterton.

Food donations are also being accepted at churches across South Holland and the Deepings, as well as Sainsbury’s, Winfrey Avenue, Spalding, Morrisons, Wardentree Lane, Pinchbeck, and The Deepings School, Park Road, Deeping St James.

Guardian readers can also bring donations to our office at Priory House in The Crescent, Spalding, where you can ring the bell above the side door to the left of our main reception.