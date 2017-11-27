College of West Anglia scoops national green award

The College of West Anglia (CWA) has won a major national award for its work to improve the environment.

The college scooped the Carbon Reduction trophy at the Green Gown Awards, which were presented at a ceremony in Manchester.

The college has been reducing its carbon footprint since 2010 by investing in new buildings, refurbishments, solar panels, an electric car, biomass boilers, air-source heat pump and LED lighting.

Principal David Pomfret said: “This highly prestigious award recognises that, in just six years, we have halved our carbon footprint, transformed our learning and working environment and significantly reduced our ongoing energy usage and costs.”

The Green Gown Awards, which were established in 2004, recognises initiatives being undertaken by universities and colleges across the UK and Ireland.

In 2016, CWA reduced its carbon footprint 15 per cent, leading to a 51 per cent reduction since the project began.

The college’s energy and environment officer, Katherine Middleton, said: “As the only college shortlisted in our category, we are immensely proud of our achievement.

“It showcases the investment and hard work that has been put into improving the college’s estate over the past few years and puts us at the forefront of the education sector.”