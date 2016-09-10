Charity appeals for runners

The East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) is looking for runners to compete in the London Marathon while raising money for the cause.

The charity has secured five gold places in the race, and is welcoming applications to fill them.

Fundraising Manager for the air ambulance, Holly Lambert, said: “We have five places available and we would love to give these places to people who have a strong desire to run on behalf of the charity and raise money to keep our life-saving service operating across the region.

“We’re looking for people who are passionate about the charity, perhaps someone who’s had a personal experience with EAAA or knows someone who has.”

An EAAA Gold Bond place requires a £100 registration fee and a commitment to raise £2,500 in sponsorship.

If you’re successful in getting a place with EAAA, you’ll receive lots of fundraising and training support right up until race day – plus you’ll get your very own EAAA runners’ vest to wear.

If you have what it takes to join 35,000 other runners on Sunday April 23, 2017 and complete the epic 26.2 mile route, please visit the EAAA website www.eaaa.org.uk/events/virgin-london-marathon/

For more information on the East Anglian Air Ambulance, visit www.eaaa.org.uk or call 08450 669 999.