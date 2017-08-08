Conquest Lodge at March gets a ‘good’ from Care Quality Commission inspectors

“There is nothing that needs to be improved” at a March care home that looks after people with a learning disability according to one family member.

A report published on Friday (4) by the Care Quality Commission says Conquest Lodge in Dagless Way, which provides accommodation and care for up to 19 people, was rated good in all areas including being well-led and safety following an unannounced inspection last month.

The two inspectors - one of which was an expert-by experience person (someone has experience of such a service) spoke to seven people to gain their views of the service and also observed the care provided by staff. Three visitors were also spoken to.

The report said: “We found that people felt safe living at Conquest Lodge.” One person told the inspectors: “I have no worries about (family member’s) safety here. There is always someone around to keep an eye on them. This is the safest place they have been in.”

Records confirmed that all pre-employment checks had been completed before staff started work. Medicines are managed safely and any errors relating to medicines were dealt with “promptly and robustly to try to reduce any reoccurrence.”

Other findings included the fact everyone the inspectors spoke to said they enjoyed working at Conquest Lodge with one saying: “I love it here. The manager is really supportive.”

When asked for suggestions for improvements one visitor said: “There is nothing that needs to be improved. We are really happy (family member) is getting everything they need.”