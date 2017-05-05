COUNTY COUNCIL ELECTIONS: Brewis pledges to be ’more strident’ about ward

Sutton Elloe county councillor Chris Brewis has vowed to be “more strident” about issues affecting his ward after winning a fourth term as its representive.

Coun Brewis, an Independent councillor for Sutton Elloe since May 2005, was re-elected by just 358 votes ahead of Jack Tyrrell (Conservative) and Paul Gowen (Labour).

After his victory, Coun Brewis said: “I’m pleased to be back and I will do my best for Lincolnshire in general and my Sutton Elloe constituents in particular.

“When it comes to elections, Jack and I are quite good friends and we spent most of Thursday laughing and chatting together.

“We both said that, whoever wins, we’d shake hands and wish each other well because our main concern was the people of Sutton Elloe.

“The main issue is to try and get fairer funding for Lincolnshire, compared to the big cities.

“But it’s also about making sure that Sutton Elloe is quite high up on the council’s agenda, even though it’s a long way from Lincoln, and maybe I need to be more strident about the area.”

Coun Brewis also plans to raise the blight of derelict buildings, including the Bull Hotel in Long Sutton and the Bridge Hotel in Sutton Bridge, as being worthy of the county council’s attention.

But he warned: “If we want something to happen, it’s no good expecting it to happen overnight.

“Sometimes, you have to be patient and even though we keep plugging on, we’ve survived.

“In the meantime, we know that the marina in Sutton Bridge has had a lot of applicants for it and we hope it will bring more prosperity to the village. “