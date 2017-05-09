COUNTY COUNCIL ELECTIONS: Rural issues are new county councillor Coupland’s priority

A commitment to “protecting the rural way of life” is the motivating force behind Holbeach Rural’s new county representative.

Coun Peter Coupland (67) took 68 per cent of the vote in defeating Robert Gibson (UKIP), Philip Hammersley (Liberal Democrat) and Lucinda Preston who was Labour’s candidate to be Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner in 2016.

In succeeding retired county councillor William Webb, Coun Coupland becomes the voice for 12 areas at County Hall in Lincoln, including Fleet, Gedney, Sutton St James and Tydd St Mary.

Coun Coupland, a retired builder who has three sons, said: “I’ve lived in the district all my life and I know the people living in Holbeach Rural ward, along with what they like, so I can represent them quite well.

“I will be asking William for his advice on things which will be good because, as someone with 16 years’ experience on Lincolnshire County Council, he’ll certainly help me.

“The biggest things for me is keeping rural services because I have 12 communities across the ward, all pretty much the same size, with 8.500 people in 4,000-plus homes.

“During the election campaign, I had 11 polling stations in 12 communities to cover over 40 square miles and 200 miles of roads.

“It was a marathon to cover them, but we did it and I’ll certainly have plenty of time to deal with the issues in Holbeach Rural ward.

“I want to protect the rural way of life, including bus services, post offices and pubs.”

Another priority is flood defences which Coun Coupland hopes to improve, with help from the county council and the Environment Agency.

He said: “I’ll be putting in a lot of effort to get the flood bank built up north of the ward.”