£100,000 cannabis factory discovered in police raid

Bags of cannabis recovered in Wisbech luDvYcX0vhzEvC0-UKiK

Bags of cannabis recovered in Wisbech luDvYcX0vhzEvC0-UKiK

0
Have your say

Some 200 cannabis plants with a street value of £100,000 have been seized following a drug bust in Wisbech.

Police raided a property in Princes Road, Wisbech, at about 2pm yesterday, Monday August 29 after intelligence that the house was being used as a cannabis factory.

Parts of the cannabis factory discovered in Wisbech WezLYMqrYMRxGhie4KUt

Parts of the cannabis factory discovered in Wisbech WezLYMqrYMRxGhie4KUt

About 200 plants at various stages of growth were found spread across all rooms of the house.

No arrests were made but investigations continue.

Back to the top of the page