£2,000 worth of fireworks that were illegally stored are seized from Fenland property

Trading Standards have seized around £2,000 worth of fireworks which were being illegally stored in van and sold via a social media site.

Officers from Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Trading Standards Service carried out a visit on Wednesday (October 18) and seized the fireworks from a property in Fenland that were illegally stored.

The fireworks, which were being sold via a social media site, were being stored in a van which officers found to be an inappropriate and potentially dangerous container to store explosives.

People who sell fireworks must make sure they are registered and stored safely. Failure to do so can result in a fine or imprisonment and the courts can order that the fireworks are not returned and destroyed.

Frank Pasfield, of trading standards, said: “We take this issue very seriously and this case should serve as a warning to anyone who is selling fireworks, especially on the lead up to Bonfire Night, to ensure they are stored in the correct container. We want people to enjoy November 5 and events to go with a bang for the right reasons, but it’s important that fireworks are stored properly for everyone’s safety.”

Anyone wishing to sell fireworks at this time of year needs to make sure they are fully registered with Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Trading Standards Service. More information is available on the website https://www.cambridgeshire.gov.uk/business/trading-standards/