A couple from Christchurch in Cambridgeshire are offering reward for safe return of eight stolen Falabella horses including a three month old foal taken from its mother

Owners of eight stolen Falabella horses have made an emotional appeal for their return and are desperately worried about the survival of a three month old foal who was among those taken.

Jo and Daniel Everett are offering a reward for the safe return of all eight of the miniature horses, which were stolen overnight (Wednesday) from a field off the Sixteen Foot at Christchurch.

Stolen three-month old Farada - there are fears for her survival without her mum.

The culprits cut through hedgerows to reach the horses and load them into a lorry. Among the eight stolen was three-month-old Farada who is chocolate and white with one blue and one brown eye. She is not yet old enough to leave her mum who was not taken by the thieves.

Jo said: “She was being bottle fed by me and was very friendly, she needs extra care and she is not going to survive long away from her mum.”

The other horses taken include two very young foals and their mothers and a elderly horse who is both deaf and blind.

Jo said: “The people who have taken them are obviously ignorant as the horses are not worth much more than £50 to £100 each without their papers as they can not be sold as Falabellas without the relevant paperwork - they are just horses without papers. Most of them are either too young or too old to be micro-chipped and so they would have to pay to get that done themselves.

Kir is a yearling.

“To be classed as a Falabella you need the paperwork, the horses have to be DNA tested to verify their bloodlines and that all costs money, so they really are not worth much without their papers.”

The horses taken are described as follows: Kiri - a grey yearling; Barbie a Palamino yearling; Falarie a five-day-old foal who is black with a white star; Salsa (Falarie’s mum) who is a 13-year-old chestnut with a white star; Melikehim a four-week-old silver black colt; Kiss (Melikehim’s mum) a four-year-old silver coloured mare with white mane and tail; Promise a very rare but very elderly black and white painted mare with blue eyes (she is deaf and blind); and Farada the three-month old who was taken from her mum.

Jo and Daniel are hoping to make the horses too hot to handle by putting details across social media and hope a reward will encourage someone to return the horses as soon as possible.

“It is just so sickening, these people haven’t stolen them because they want a Falabella, they have taken them for money, but they really are not worth much - £1,000 at most if they are trying to sell them quickly and quietly.

Salsa and her foal Falarie who have been stolen.

“We just hope someone will contact us and let us know where they are so we can get them back. Anyone with information can call us on 07837970665.”