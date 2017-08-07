A police chase around Wisbech and Emneth ended in avan upside down in a waterfilled ditch a driver being charged with driving offences

A police chase ended with a van upside down in a waterfilled ditch in an orchard on the outskirts of Wisbech on Saturday night. Posting on the Policing Wisbech Facebook page a police spokesman said: “At 02:50 hours this morning (Saturday) local officers attempted to stop a Ford Transit van on Churchill Road.

“The vehicle failed to stop and a controlled pursuit was commenced. The vehicle travelled into Norfolk’s force area and headed towards the village of Emneth before heading back towards Wisbech and the Walsoken area.

“The vehicle left the road and went into an orchard on Sparrowgate Road. The vehicle failed to take a right hand bend before entering a water filled dyke and turning upside down.

“Officers were quickly on scene and both occupants of the vehicle were arrested. Both were checked at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital before being taken to the Police Investigation Centre at King’s Lynn. During the incident officers had assistance from Norfolk Police.

“A driver has been charged with a number of driving offences and has been bailed to attend court.”