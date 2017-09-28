Brawling bus driver from Walpole St Andrew receives 18-month conditional discharge for assault

A Fenland bus driver who was caught on camera brawling with a passenger has been given an 18-month conditional discharge by magistrates.

Paul Roberts, 44, of Walpole St Andrew, was captured on video by a passer-by on May 4 this year fighting with passenger Kane Allen at a bus stop in Norwich.

The footage, which was posted on Twitter, went viral with thousands watching the incident unfold with Roberts’ Stagecoach bus clearly parked in the background. He has since lost his job with the bus company.

Roberts, who is martial arts trained, denied an assault charge but was found guilty at Norwich Magistrates’ Court last Wednesday.

Allen, 20, of Norwich, pleaded guilting to threatening and abusive behaviour and he is due to be sentenced tomorrow (Thursday) at the same court.