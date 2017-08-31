Burglars smash their way into Lloyds Pharmacy in Chatteris

Police forensic officers are currently at LLoyds Pharmacy in Chatteris after burglars smashed their way into the High Street shop overnight (Wednesday).

A man-sized hole was smashed into the shop’s door in the early hours of the morning.

Staff at the shop, which will be closed for a large part of the day - they are hoping to re-open sometime this afteroon, say it is too soon say what, if anything was taken.

One eyewitness, an Australian woman who is visiting the town and staying at nearby Bramley Guest House, reported hearing at least three loud bangs shortly after 3am.

She said then heard an alarm sounding.

“The bangs were quite loud, but the alarm sounded quite faint and to be honest I thought it was someone trying to break into a car streets away. I can’t believe how close it actually is,” she said.