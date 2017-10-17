Cambridgeshire Constabulary launches new website to help communicate with the public

Cambridgeshire Constabulary has launched a new website which aims to transform the way the force communicates with the people of the county.

Key features of the new website include; non-emergency crime reporting, simplified user-friendly content for increased readability and accessibility, a non-emergency web-chat service, a mobile enabled function, a postcode search for information on users local area, an A-Z area of crime prevention advice, an effective search facility and simplified navigation.

The site has been developed as part of a joint project with Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire police to reduce costs and the three force websites have been created on one content management system, supplied by web developers, Zengenti.

Chief Constable Alec Wood said: “It’s great to see the force moving in line with the modern world. The new site will help us communicate and engage with the public in a modern and effective way and accommodate those who prefer to self-serve and interact with us online rather than via 101.

“The website is still a work in progress and will continue to be developed but I hope you find it useful and please feel free to take a look and let us know what you think by completing our short feedback form.”

Web Project Lead, Superintendent Nick Lyall said: “We’re excited to have launched the new website and encourage you to take a look.

“The new and improved site aims to help the people of Cambridgeshire easily access information and carry out a range of activities online, 24/7.

“Our non-emergency online forms and web-chat service aims to reduce the need for people to call 101, leaving our call handlers with more time to deal with matters that can’t be handled online.

“We’ve also worked to ensure the websites are more accessible and user-friendly with updated and refreshed content readily available throughout.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Jason Ablewhite said: “It’s important the Constabulary is as accessible and available to the public as possible and I’m glad to see the new website offers some fantastic online facilities to help achieve this.

“I’ve reviewed what the new website has to offer and I’m confident that the wealth of information and transactional services available will help the force deliver the best possible online service to the public.”

Visit: www.cambs.police.uk