CCTV released of man wanted in connection with abuse on King’s Lynn to Wisbech bus

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an incident of abuse in the King’s Lynn area.

The victim, aged in her 20s, was travelling on a bus between King’s Lynn and Wisbech at around 5.30pm on Tuesday September 20 when she was verbally abused by another male passenger.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who has any information relating to the incident or who believes they may recognise the man in the image.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact PC Peter Burt at Norfolk Constabulary on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or through their Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org