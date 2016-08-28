Cop boss talks about cross-border policing in Sutton Bridge

People in Sutton Bridge stand to benefit from closer working between police forces in Lincolnshire and Norfolk after a meeting this week.

Members of Sutton Bridge Parish Council were given a briefing on talks between Coun Marc Jones, Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) for Lincolnshire, his deputy Coun Stuart Tweedale and Norfolk PCC Lorne Green.

Parish councillors met Couns Jones and Tweedale at The Curlew Centre in Sutton Bridge where issues raised included cars causing an obstruction by parking on pavements, cyclists riding on pavements and joint working between paramedics and firefighters in Long Sutton.

Coun Chris Brewis, Lincolnshire County Council member for Sutton Elloe, which includes Long Sutton and Sutton Bridge, said: “It was a very, very useful and positive meeting where the Commissioner and his deputy were very keen to talk about cross-border policing, as well as local issues here.

“Some of the areas we talked about were speeding, inconsiderate cyclists who ride without lights and the speed of response by police as we’re very much on the edge of Lincolnshire.

“We also talked about the collaboration between blue light services, such as the Joint Ambulance Conveyance Project involving Long Sutton, Woodhall Spa and Stamford fire stations.”

Norfolk Police and Crime Commissioner Lorne Green. Photo by Paul Marsh.

Since his election in May, Coun Jones has visited South Holland on at least three occasions, including a community engagement day in Spalding organised by Lincolnshire Police last month.

Coun Jones said: “The meeting with Lorne was a meeting of minds based on the fact that we share a border of nearly 40 miles.

“We also have locations like Sutton Bridge that feels an affinity with people across the border in Norfolk, rather than Lincolnshire.

“So it makes sense for Lincolnshire Police and Norfolk Constabulary to build on the already positive working relationship between us to tackle joint issues, in particular rural crimes, and I am looking forward to meeting up again very soon to strengthen our working relationship even further.”

The meeting was arranged as part of the National Rural Crime Network (NRCN) for which Coun Tweedale is an executive board member.

Earlier on Tuesday, the deputy PCC met with policing teams in Spalding and Crowland to discuss current issues in both towns.

Coun Tweedale said: “If we don’t have the knowledge of what this area needs, how can we represent people here?

“During my meeting to see how the neighbourhood policing teams are working in Spalding and Crowland, it was made clear that they weren’t seeing the PCC here.

“We want to be seen so that people are aware of who we are and I’ll be following my visit up with subsequent meeting in Holbeach and Long Sutton to hear about the issues in those areas as well.”

The cross-border partnerships comes after a speech in Norfolk last month when Mr Green said: “Rural communities pay the same taxes as everyone else and so they want to know that the police and other emergency services are there for them too.

“The police work hard to respond but too often the perpetrators are long gone before the crime even becomes apparent.

“Rural crime and policing matters and that is why one of my first decisions as PCC has been to join the National Rural Crime Network.”

