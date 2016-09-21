Diamond engagement ring stolen in raid on jewellers

Thieves have stolen jewellery, including a 1 carat solitaire diamond engagement ring set in 18k white gold, during a break-in at a shop in St Ives.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the burglary that took place in Argent Jewellers on The Broadway overnight between Saturday September 3 and Sunday September 4.

The area would have been busy throughout the evening as there is a taxi rank directly outside the location of the offence.

Anyone who believes that they saw anything out of the ordinary on the night of the offence, or who feels that they may have been offered the jewellery for sale, is asked to call police on 101 quoting CF0393730916, email hunts.burglary@cambs.pnn.police.uk or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111