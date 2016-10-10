Dispersal order used to deal with reports of ‘Killer Clowns’ in Cambridgeshire

Cambridgeshire Police put a dispersal order in place yesterday, Sunday October 9, after reports that a group of people were planning to act as ‘killer clowns’.

A dispersal order was put in place and officers attended the area close to Hinchingbrooke Park after reports of anti-social behaviour. Nobody in a clown costume was located.

Inspector Paul Rogerson said: “With Halloween around the corner I’d like to take this opportunity to remind people that deliberately causing distress to another person could result in criminal prosecution.

“In the coming weeks we do not want to spoil the fun of genuine trick or treaters, however anti-social behaviour and intentionally causing distress to others will not be tolerated.”

Similar reports have been mae to police in St Neots, but nobody traced by officers.