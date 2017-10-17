Driver charged after two Spalding women die in drain plunge

Two Spalding women died when the car they were travelling in plunged into a water-filled drain on Friday morning (October 13).

Ilze Dobele, 46, of New Road, and Ingrida Dudeniene, 47, of Spring Gardens, were both back seat passengers in a silver Mazda 6 when it left the road.

The car’s driver, Ionut Cosmin Curut, 21, whose address was given as Sutton Road, Spalding, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Saturday charged with two counts of death by careless driving.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Peterborough Crown Court on November 10.

At about 7.15am on Friday, the car left Puddock Road, Ramsey Forty Foot, and went into the water-filled ditch.

Ms Dobele and Ms Dudeniene died at the scene, while Curut and another man, who was travelling in the front of the car, managed to get out and were taken to Hinchingbrooke Hospital in Huntingdon with minor injuries.