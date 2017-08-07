Family appeal for information after lucky escape when red car veers across the A141 and hits their vehicle and then drives off without stopping

A mother, daughter and a friend had a lucky escape after a red car veered across the road and hit the car they were travelling in before driving off at speed.

The incident last Tuesday night happened as the three - who don’t want to be named - were taking the seriously sick family dog to the vets at Huntingdon.

Family help for information after their car was hit by a red car late last Tuesday night (3).

They were in the friend’s white car heading out of Chatteris along the A141 up towards Warboys at around 11.45pm when the other car suddenly veered on to the wrong side of the road hitting a glancing blow to the wing mirror and driver’s door.

Fortunately the three escaped with minor bruises but had the impact happened a few inches over to the right it could have proved much more serious and possibly fatal.

The woman who was driving the car said: “We were just driving along and there was a car coming in the opposite direction, all of a sudden and for no apparent reason there were suddenly bright lights in my face and I realised it had veered on to my side of the road. It caught us but fortunately it did not hit us head-on.

“I pulled over straight away but the other car just carried on at real speed and just disappeared. Moment’s later a police car with its blue lights on came rushing past so whether it was chasing the red car, I don’t know.”

The family are appealing for information on the red car and are asking anyone who has seen a vehicle with a badly damaged front wing with white paint scrape marks on it to contact police.

The husband of the other woman in the car said: “Someone must have a very damaged red car in this region and we are now hoping that tests on the paint will give us the make and model.”

If you have any information then contact police on 101.