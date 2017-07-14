Fenland police arrest two drivers in separate incidents for drink driving offences

Fenland police have arrested two drivers in separate incidents on suspicion of drink driving one was five times over the limit.

Yesterday (Thursday) at about 1pma an HGV driver was arrested in Wisbech after he failed a roadside breath test.

The driver gave a reading of 86ugs in breath, legal limit 35ugs.

The driver was taken to the Police Investigation Centre (PIC) at King’s Lynn to allow officers to continue their enquiries.

And at 9.50am on Wednesday officers responded to reports of a drunk male in March.

As part of their enquiries at the scene a driver was given a breath test which they failed.

The result of the test was 184ugs in breath, legal limit 35ugs.

The driver was arrested and also taken to the PIC at Kings Lynn where enquiries continued.