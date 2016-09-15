Heating oil thefts in Holbeach and Suttons areas

Reports of heating oil being tolen in the Holbeach and Sutton areas have been received by police.

Police have received a number of reports about heating oil thefts in Holbeach, the Suttons and surrounding villages.

People are advised to call 101 if they see any suspicious vehicles or strange activity in the areas.

You should also fit security devices to heating oil tanks and when having any deliveries, ask the driver if they have seen anything suspicious or are aware of any vehicles that have followed them for a while.

