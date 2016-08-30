Hunt for man wanted for threats to kill and assault extended to Cambridgeshire

A man who is wanted for failing to appear at court and in connection with allegations of making threats to kill may be in Cambridgeshire police have warned.

Officers are appealing for the public’s help to trace Michael Mason after he failed to appear at court for sentencing in relation to an assault committed in Colchester in September 2015.

Police also want to speak to him about allegations of making threats to kill in April.

Mason, 30, was last known to be living in Ipswich and also has links to Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Pc Gemma White at Colchester police station on 101.