Jail for two men who attacked a March man hitting him with a bottle and stamping on his head

Two men have been jailed for three years for a ‘nasty’ attack on a March man in which they hit him with a beer bottle and stamped on his head.

DC Chris Smith who investigated the incident at Hussars Court in October 2015 said the victim in his 30s was lucky not to have been more seriously injured.

Ricky Klemis, 30, of Hawthorn House, Saunders Close, Huntingdon and Jason Cairns, 38, of Collingwood Avenue, March were sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday (July 28) after being found guilty of causing actual bodily harm following a four day trial.

Klemis and Cairns broke into a flat Hussars Court, March where the victim (then aged 32) was staying. The pair attacked him, punching, kicking and hitting him with a weapon and when he managed to escape the pair followed him and continued the attack. This included hitting him with a beer bottle and stamping on his head.

The assault only ended when a neighbour disturbed the attackers but the men made further threats towards the victim before they left. The victim was taken to Peterborough City Hospital where he received nine stitches to his head.

DC Chris Smith said: “This was a nasty assault where the victim was lucky to have not received more serious injuries. Both offenders have denied being involved all the way through the investigation. However, there was overwhelming evidence to prove that they both were responsible.”