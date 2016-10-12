‘Killer Clown craze’ is no laughing matter says Cambridgeshire police commissioner

Cambridgeshire Police and Crime Commissioner, Jason Ablewhite, is asking people to refrain from getting involved with so-called clown imposters following a rise in incidents nationally.

The trend, which is said to have started in the United States, involves people dressing up as clowns and jumping out or chasing people to scare them. Some are seen to be carrying ‘weapons’.

Police and Crime Commissioner, Jason said: “Whilst those dressing up as clowns might see this as “just bit of fun” it is anything but. These individuals do not understand the consequences of their actions.

“People are being left traumatised and fearful that they could be assaulted. This is particularly true of children.

“I have spoken to the Constabulary and am reassured that anyone found to be terrifying or threatening others may warrant public order criminal offences. This is not something anyone wants to see so I appeal to those involved not to take the risk.”