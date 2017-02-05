Long Sutton community acts to board up Bull Hotel

Volunteers from Long Sutton’s business and civic community have teamed up to protect a derelict hotel from further damage.

A joint effort to board up The Bull Hotel has taken place since a blaze was started there deliberately four weeks ago.

Retained firefighters in Long Sutton and a carpenter, funded by Long Sutton and District Civic Society, boarded up the hotel to stop further arson attacks and trespassing.

Tim Machin, chairman of Long Sutton and District Civic Society, said: “Whoever set fire to the hotel almost certainly got through a door there that we’ve had concerns about for the best part of a year.

“The site became less secure after work started at the hotel last April and next to the door was a window frame, but with no window in it so people could get in.

“We thought it would be appropriate to board up that part of the building which made for easy access after Long Sutton Parish Council took advice to ensure that anyone who got in would be trespassing.”

ASSET PROTECTION: The hotel's front door now boarded up. Photo supplied.

Work at the hotel saw volunteers board up and paint open entrances to the building in Bull Lane, including a hole in the front door made by firefighters who tackled the blaze on Friday, January 6.

Mr Machin said: “The Civic Society hasn’t paid for the total security of the premises, but we’ve done what we could with our resources to deter anyone else thinking of starting a fire there.”

Coun Charles Moore, chairman of Long Sutton Parish Council, said: “We would like to personally thank Long Sutton Fire Station and the Civic Society for their continued efforts to keep the hotel safe.

“I know the public shares the same dismay as the council concerning the building and surrounding land looking as it does.

“However, we are working with the developers on a daily basis to get the right outcome for Long Sutton.”

