Long Sutton Cricket Club suffers ‘mindless damage’

Long Sutton Cricket Club is facing an estimated £1,600 repair bill after vandals slashed equipment at the club.

Two cricket covers, used to protect the wickets at the Paradise Field ground in Park Road from damage, had their ends cut off with a knife or similar sharp object.

The damage was discovered by the club’s vice-chairman and secretary James Baker on Sunday lunchtime, but he admitted that the attack could have happened earlier in the month.

James said: “The covers are left in an area of the cricket pitch during the off-season and, when I went down there on Sunday, I saw that the ends had been slashed off two of the covers.

“We could use them again this season but if we had heavy rain, they would be no good for protecting the wicket.”

The attack was similar to one at Bourne Cricket Club last July when one or more “mindless individuals”, according to club chairman Hedley Stroud, punched holes in two tarpaulin covers at the Abbey Lawn ground.

COVER DAMAGE: A vandalised cover at Long Sutton Cricket Club.

James said: “We’re very disappointed after having been broken into last March when we had some of our mowers stolen.

“We were just in the process of getting security for the garage where the covers are kept and getting our heads above water finance-wise.

“Then this happens and we’ll have to dig into our pockets to replace the covers.”

Just weeks after the break-in last year, two South Holland District Council members for Long Sutton, Couns Laura Eldridge and Jack Tyrrell, helped to fund new equipment and increased security at the club.

James said: “We were grateful for the councillors’ help last year and any money from the community to help replace the covers would be gratefully received.”

Inspector Joanna Reeves, Community Policing Inspector for South Holland, said: “This appears to be terrible, mindless damage caused to the community’s cricket club and replacing the cover to protect the wickets is going to be very expensive.

“Long Sutton Cricket Club will have to find the money to put this damage right and so any information about how this damage was caused will help us with our enquiries.

“It is at times like this when the answer lies within our community.

“Someone knows who has caused this damage and the reason why so anyone with information about the damage that has been caused to the end of two covers that protect the wickets should get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident 204 of January 31.

Alternatively, you can ring Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555 111.

