Lorry driver injured as masked robbers make off with haul of cigarettes and tobacco

Four masked men have robbed a lorry driver delivering cigarettes and tobacco to a newsagents in Cambridgshire this morning,

At about 9.45am, four masked individuals entered the back of a lorry which was delivering to a news agents in High Street, Cottenham.

Numerous bags filled with cigarettes and tobacco were stolen and it’s believed the offenders made off in a silver car.

The driver of the lorry was assaulted and suffered minor injuries.

PC Alex Dopadlik said: “This incident has understandably left the victim shocked and frightened.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have seen something related to this offence.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.