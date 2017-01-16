Lorry driver threatened and window smashed in road rage incident

Police are appealing for information after a lorry driver was threatened and his vehicle damaged in a road rage incident.

The incident took place between 11.30am and 11.45am on Wednesday, January 4, in Cromwell Road, Wisbech.

The driver of the yellow Lynn Star lorry, without a trailer, was attempting to turn off the road when a driver in a silver Honda Civic pulled out in front of him to attempt a three point turn causing the lorry driver to brake.

The driver of the Honda then approached the lorry, verbally abused and attempted to punch the driver before slamming the lorry’s wing mirror into the driver’s side window, smashing the window.

The driver of the Honda is described as white, 55-60 years old, of a thick set build and bald. He was described as wearing a green jumper and brown jacket.

Anyone with information should call the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.