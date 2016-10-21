Man due to be sentenced for downloading thousands of indecent images of children

A man is due to be sentenced for downloading thousands of indecent images of children.

Timothy Smith (56) was found to be viewing the images online after his wife inspected his two laptop computers.

In June, Smith, of Troughton Way, Leverington, near Wisbech, pleaded guilty to two charges of making an indecent photograph/pseudo-photograph of a child, two charges of possessing an indecent photograph/pseudo-photograph of a child, two charges of possessing extreme pornographic images and possessing a prohibited image of a child.

He is due to be sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court today (Friday, October 21) at 10am.