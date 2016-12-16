Man jailed for ‘campaign of hate’ in South Holland villages

A man who carried out a campaign of hate against his ex-partner and her family has been jailed for four years today.

William Gray (24), formerly of Sutton St James but currently of no fixed address, targeted his former girlfriend after their six-year relationship ended.

Lincoln Crown Court.

A judge at Lincoln Crown Court heard that despite being under a restraining order not to contact her, Gray sent a text while she was in a car outside her home in Holbeach St Johns.

It came after Gray attacked his ex-girlfriend’s grandfather while he was fishing on September 4, pushing the 70-year-old man into a waterway which left him in fear for his life and terrified that he was about to be drowned.

Phil Howes, prosecuting, said: “The grandfather was left feeling terrified and he said he had never been so frightened in his life”

Three weeks later, on September 25, Gray deliberately rammed his car into his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle, injuring a teenage passenger and badly damaging her car.

Mr Howes said: “This was following the break-up of a six-year relationship the defendant had, with these offences serving to reflect a continued campaign of hate against his ex and her family.

“Previously, Mr Gray had approached her grandfather as the pensioner was packing his belongings after a day’s fishing at Whaplode St Catherine.

“He made threats and then grabbed the pensioner by the collar and pushed him into the water saying ‘I’ll drown you’.

“Mr Gray then used a crowbar to smash the windscreen of his victim’s car and pushed him twice more into the water.”

Mr Howes also said that during the car ramming incident, Gray drew up alongside his ex-girlfriend’s car before reaching out of his window and smashing the windscreen.

“The defendant drove off but then turned round, drove down the road and rammed his ex-girlfriend’s car,” Mr Howes said.

A 13-year-old passenger in the vehicle suffered an eye injury as a result of the collision and Gray then disappeared before being arrested in the Nottingham area on November 8.

In court today, Gray admitted charges of threatening to kill his elderly victim and damaging his car on September 4.

He also admitted breaching a restraining order by contacting his ex-girlfriend on September 17, as well as dangerous driving, criminal damage and another breach of the restraining order during the Holbeach St Johns attack on September 25.

As well as the jail term, Gray was banned from driving for three years which will start when he is released from his jail sentence.

James Gray, mitigating, said: “Mr Gray accepts that his behaviour was wholly unacceptable and inappropriate, but it is the consequence of an immature young man reacting to his frustration.”

“When he was in a relationship with his ex-partner, there were no similar complaints during the years they were in that relationship.

Judge Michael Heath imposed an indefinite restraining order banning Gray from contacting his ex-partner’s grandfather, whilst an earlier restraining order banning Gray from contacting her is to continue.”