Man seriously hurt in hit and run in Wisbech

Police are appealing for witnesses following a hit and run in Wisbech.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was walking across a zebra crossing, next to the BP service station, on the A1101 Churchill Road at about 8.20pm Saturday night (September 17) when a blue convertible Toyota MR2 struck him before making off along Churchill Road towards Elm.

The driver was male and he had a male passenger.

The victim suffered serious but not life threatening injuries and was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn.

PC Ash Bennett said: “We expect the Toyota will have front end damage and possible damage to the windscreen.

“I would urge anyone who may have seen something to get in contact.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.