Man who threatened to kill ex-partner given 40-month prison sentence

A man who threatened to kill his ex-partner and a man he believed to be her new boyfriend has been given a 40-month prison sentence.

Robbie McBeath, 41, from Cambridgeshire, who was on remand at HMP The Mount in Hertfordshire at the time of the offence, told social workers he planned to kill his former partner when he was released from prison, which was due to be in July.

When officers spoke to him in prison he also threatened to kill the man he believed to be his ex-partners new boyfriend.

Officers believed the threats to be credible as McBeath was the subject of a non-molestation order barring him from contacting his victim after previously breaking into her home and assaulting her.

Detective Sergeant Jodi Montague said: “This was a great example of partner working as we were alerted to McBeath’s threats by social workers and these may not otherwise have come to our attention.

“The prison sentence McBeath has received shows just how seriously the courts take threats of this nature and will keep a potentially dangerous man from causing harm to his intended victim.”