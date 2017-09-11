March man arrested live on Facebook for allegedly distributing indecent images to a child

A March man in his 50s remains in police custody this morning on suspected paedophile offences

His arrest was streamed live on Facebook as members of a Staffordshire-based vigilante group first tackled him on his doorstep before contacting police to arrest him.

Keeping Kids Safe representatives confronted the man with a dossier of emails allegedly sent by the man to what he thought was an 11-year-old girl, but was in fact a man acting as a decoy.

Thousands of people tuned in to watch first the doorstep confrontation and the later arrest by police as Keeping Kids Safe streamed it live to their Facebook page, with the stream being quickly shared to local Facebook forums and by this morning the video has had over 25,000 views.

The Keeping Kids Safe members said they had travelled over 100 miles to confront the man and repeatedly questioned him about his alleged messaging of the ‘girl’.

They claimed the alleged messages included indecent images from the man and said they would be handing the paperwork to police.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said: “We were contacted at 8pm yesterday (September 10) to an address in March with reports of child abuse.

“Officers attended the scene and a man in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of distributing indecent images of children.

“He remains in custody.”